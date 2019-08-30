PNP concerned about 'chaotic state of public transportation' at start of school year

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) Shadow Minister of Transport and Works, Mikael Phillips, has expressed concern about the state of public transport arrangements for the start of the new school year, both in the Kingston Metropolitan Region (KMTR) and on rural routes.

In a statement this afternoon, he argued that Minister of Transport, Robert Montague, appears to have abandoned the responsibility to ensure that adequate plans are in place “for workers, the disabled, students and children, particularly those who will be going out to school for the first time”.

The PNP spokesman said the situation at the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) is extremely concerning with indications of a serious inadequacy of seats to meet the back-to-school demand.

He said that as of today's date, the company had only 319 serviceable units although Monday's (September 1) schedule requires 457 units, hence a shortage of 138 units or almost ten thousand seats.

Phillips charged that unless the company's maintenance staff can return the additional units to service over the weekend, the commuting public should brace for long waiting periods next week.

According to Phillips, even today, before the onset of the school reopening, the company is operating 76 units short. He added that the JUTC “clearly remains in a management and maintenance crisis, particularly in the provision of adequate spares and enough trained mechanic to carry out the maintenance function”.

However, the JUTC today reported that it will be rolling out 400 units to adequately serve the start of the school year on Monday after extensive repairs of units over the summer holidays.

Meanwhile, Phillips said that there is also a serious and credible threat of strike action by hackney operators, route taxis as well as rural stage carriage licenses due to the failure of the government to respond to a fare increase application over several months.

He argued that the Minister must intervene to prevent industrial unrest in the sector.

“Although I am not pronouncing on the merit of the application, the Minister cannot just leave the matter hanging at such a sensitive and important time,” Phillips said.

“He should realise that any problems on Monday morning must be laid squarely at his feet,” Phillips added.