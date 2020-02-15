PNP concerned about lack of coronavirus screening at cruise ship ports
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Party People's National (PNP) Shadow Minister of Health Dr Morais Guy says the government needs to urgently respond to the growing disquiet in the cruise shipping industry about the inadequacy of the island's preparedness for the potential spread of the coronavirus.
According to Dr Guy, stakeholders have reported that the industry is facing potential economic fallout as they cannot guarantee Jamaica's readiness to sufficiently screen cruise ship visitors coming into the island.
They have indicated that they are not seeing the levels of preparation in Jamaica as in other countries and passengers have already begun to express concern, Dr Guy said.
“Reports are that there is no screening being done at the ports and there is the possibility that in this environment, infected persons may get to the general population and cause the spread.” Dr Guy said, pointing out that Government needs to ensure that no life is put at risk because of failure to act ahead of time.
“Over the past three days with 10 cruise ships calling at our ports and potentially over 20,000 visitors disembarking, the concern is even greater that we do not have the requisite facilities and resources to process these persons,” he charged.
With the expected cruise ship arrivals over the next weeks, Dr Guy is calling on the Minister of Health to tell the nation what are the actual plans in place at the ports.
“We are calling on the minister to quickly establish quarantine facilities in the west as a matter of urgency as the more points of entry are located in the western part of the island. With the rise in deaths now at over 1400 and total cases over 65000 it is even more urgent that these mitigating measures be put in place,” he said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy