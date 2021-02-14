PNP condemns arson attack at St Ann constituency office

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The People's National Party (PNP) has condemned a suspected act of arson at its St Ann North East constituency office.

According to a statement from the PNP, the office was destroyed by fire yesterday and discussions with the fire department point to arson.

“Our party strongly condemns criminality of any kind, and we equally decry this cowardly and depraved act. We will work with the relevant Government authority to ensure this matter is investigated and the perpetrators brought to justice,” the statement read.

“We are deeply saddened by Saturday's event and we stand with our St Ann North East community as we commit to rebuilding stronger,” it added.