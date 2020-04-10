PNP condemns 'callous' murder of vice principal

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) today condemned what it called the “callous and wanton” murder of Vice Principal of the Excelsior High School, Colleen Walker.

Walker was killed yesterday afternoon at her home in the community of Queensbury, St Andrew.

In a statement today, the PNP's Deputy Spokesman on Education, Michael Stewart said Walker was a superb member of the teaching fraternity. The business teacher was in the process of publishing her second book on the Principles of Business.

“Miss Walker's untimely death comes at a time when teachers are at their wits end as the country fights the coronavirus and teachers prepare students online for CSEC, CAPE and PEP examinations, notwithstanding the various challenges they face on a daily basis,” he said.

Stewart urged the police to leave no stone unturned, in order to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“The party offers sincere condolences to her immediate family, her school family and all members of the teaching profession.”