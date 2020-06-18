PNP condemns destruction of vendor's stall
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition spokesperson on Local Government, Natalie Neita says while the local authorities are mandated to enforce law and order in the various townships under their jurisdiction, small operators who are forced to eke out a living through vending and the provision of other essential services in market districts ought to be treated fairly and with respect.
Her comments were in response was to a widely circulated video on social media showing municipal officers demolishing a vendor's cart and overturning farm produce.
The St Catherine Municipal Corporation has since said the officers in question have been suspended and promised to compensate the affected vendor. It said, too, that an investigation into the incident is underway.
But Neita said she was not satisfied with the suspension of the officers and said stronger assurance from the highest authorities is required to protect “struggling vendors who are treated unfairly, disrespectfully and with shockingly callous disregard for them as human beings”.
She called the action ruthless and unforgiving and said employees of local authorities cannot use “illegal and goon-like behaviour” to enforce compliance with vending regulations.
Neita said it pained her heart to watch the video of the destruction of the livelihood of a struggling Jamaican despite the outcry and appeal of others nearby for the officers to cease.
The opposition MP, however, welcomed the news of an investigation and the promise of compensation for the vendor.
The shadow minister is encouraging all municipal bodies to meet with market vendors regularly to establish proper protocols to reduce the likelihood of any recurrence of what she described as unwarranted destruction of property
She argued that the contraction of the economy due to COVID-19 has affected the entire country, including market vendors and pushcart operators. That, she contended, means the council must represent the interest of all persons in the market district and accommodate all under the established rules.
“It cannot be good for the relationship with the council for a vendor's cart to be demolished for spurious reasons, and this sends a message to the ordinary Jamaican that they are of no value, and their livelihood is of no consequence,” Neita said.
