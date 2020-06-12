PNP condemns killing of police officers
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) has condemned the attack this morning on members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and extended sincere condolences to the families of the two police officers who were killed in the attack during an operation in Horizon Park in the North St Catherine Police Division.
A team, headed by PNP president Dr Peter Phillips, which included Opposition spokesman on National Security Fitz Jackson; Member of Parliament Natalie Neita; and Councillor Venesha Phillips, visited the crime scene this morning and later on the Spanish Town Hospital, where the wounded are being treated.
Dr Phillips expressed his best wishes to the injured lawmen for a full recovery, and said he is concerned about the level of increasing crime and violence in Jamaica.
He said a comprehensive national response is needed to meet and beat the challenge from the criminal elements.
Dr Phillips added that Jackson and himself would continue to monitor the developing situation as the police operation was still in progress in search of the perpetrators.
“It is an extremely sad day for Jamaica as everyone is grieving with the families of the fallen men and awaiting positive news on the status of Superintendent Leon Clunis and his colleagues,” Dr Phillips said.
He asked the Government to ensure that the full support of the state is given to the JCF and grieving families at this crucial moment.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy