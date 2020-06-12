PNP condemns killing of police officers

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) has condemned the attack this morning on members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and extended sincere condolences to the families of the two police officers who were killed in the attack during an operation in Horizon Park in the North St Catherine Police Division.

A team, headed by PNP president Dr Peter Phillips, which included Opposition spokesman on National Security Fitz Jackson; Member of Parliament Natalie Neita; and Councillor Venesha Phillips, visited the crime scene this morning and later on the Spanish Town Hospital, where the wounded are being treated.

Dr Phillips expressed his best wishes to the injured lawmen for a full recovery, and said he is concerned about the level of increasing crime and violence in Jamaica.

He said a comprehensive national response is needed to meet and beat the challenge from the criminal elements.

Dr Phillips added that Jackson and himself would continue to monitor the developing situation as the police operation was still in progress in search of the perpetrators.

“It is an extremely sad day for Jamaica as everyone is grieving with the families of the fallen men and awaiting positive news on the status of Superintendent Leon Clunis and his colleagues,” Dr Phillips said.

He asked the Government to ensure that the full support of the state is given to the JCF and grieving families at this crucial moment.