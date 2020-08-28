PNP congratulates Dr Kathy-Ann Brown on election to law of the sea tribunal
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) is extending congratulations to Dr Kathy-Ann Brown, Jamaica's permanent representative to the International Seabed Authority (ISA), on being the first Jamaican and Caribbean woman to be elected as a judge on the International Tribunal for the Law of the Seas (ITLOS) at the United Nations.
“This is a tremendous achievement for Dr Brown, for the Jamaican nation and the Caribbean Community, and women,” said PNP General Secretary Julian Robinson.
The party said it is a well-placed vote of confidence, as Dr Brown brings to the position a reservoir of experience in Law of the Sea, Environmental Law, International Trade Law, among others expertise.
She also brings a unique perspective on Caribbean Community Law, human rights, and policies related to international organisations, the party added.
“There is no doubt in Dr Brown's competence and ability to fulfil her mandate as a new judge on the tribunal, and we expect her to continue to excel and make us proud as Jamaicans,” Robinson said.
Read more: Dr Kathy-Ann Brown selected as judge to serve on the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea
