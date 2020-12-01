PNP congratulates Senator Floyd Morris on appointment to UN Committee

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) today congratulated Senator Floyd Morris on his appointment to the UN Committee on the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

“The PNP welcomes this opportunity for him to continue his advocacy for persons with disabilities on this international and multilateral platform,” the party said in a statement.

“It is of great concern that many see persons living with disabilities as underserved, rendered invisible and in many ways excluded from general economic and social participation,” the statement added.

“The PNP believes that this platform will be a useful forum for Senator Morris to add his voice and particular experience to the panel of 18 international experts for the enabling and empowering of persons living with disabilities in Jamaica and the Caribbean,” the party said.

According to the PNP, fiscal and policy changes still need to be prioritised to ensure expanded access for persons with disabilities to buildings and spaces, in particular, those from which health care and education are delivered.

The party also said that there is a greater need for access to secure employment.

“We hope that through Senator Morris' advocacy, our imagination will be expanded, and we will find ways to reduce unemployment among persons living with disabilities,” the PNP said.

“There are ground-breaking technologies and software that can enable greater participation by members of the community in the economic and social spheres and we hope that Senator Morris' advocacy will create new channels through which our citizens can gain access to these resources,” it added.

“May the next three years that he serves on this committee be amongst his most productive and impactful.”