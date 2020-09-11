PNP councillor for Ulster Spring Division to quit representational politics

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) councillor for the Ulster Spring Division Dr Pauline Foster has announced that she will not be contesting the division in the upcoming local government elections, constitutionally due in November.

Dr Foster made the disclosure at Thursday's regular monthly general meeting of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation.

She says the time has come for her to retire from representational politics since she has fulfilled her promise of serving for two terms, adding that she is satisfied that she has done her best for constituents in her role as a councillor.

"It was a learning experience. It was challenging; it was also rewarding; I will miss the camaraderie among my fellow councillors and also the interaction with the administrative staff. Serving the people in my division is the highlight of my tenure,” she told the meeting.

She urged whoever succeeds her to “stay on the ground, listen to the people and answer your phone”.

“If you don't do anything else, please answer your phone. People are basically good and if you serve them well, they treat you well,” said Dr Foster.

Dr Foster, who is one of the three PNP councillors at the nine-member Trelawny Municipal Corporation, was first elected in the 2012 local government election.

Her division lies in the Trelawny Southern constituency, which has been represented by attorney Marisa Dalrymple Philibert since 2007.

Chairman of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation and councillor for the Warsop Division Colin Gager said Dr Foster will be greatly missed, noting that she has contributed greatly to the development of the municipality.

"When we get in here as councillors, we might be representing different political parties, but we all work here as one, and on the community level, we try to build and make decisions that will benefit the parish. Councillor Foster has been a part of that process, she has always helped and contributed the best advice. Even though, she represents a political party, she does not exercise political bias in her judgment. She is one of those people who you can depend on, who will support a point that will benefit the people of Trelawny. Her time here has been well received and she will be greatly missed," expressed the JLP councillor, who is also the mayor of Falmouth.

Onome Sido