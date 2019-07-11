UPDATE: PNP demands action against corruption

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips has sent a letter to Prime Minister Andrew Holness demanding action against corrupt members of the Government and warned that the People's National Party (PNP) is determined to take action if there is no move on his part.

Phillips delivered his letter of demand to Holness through senior superintendent of police Steve McGregor following a PNP anti-corruption vigil in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew this morning.

The vigil started at the Half-Way-Tree bus bay shortly before seven, before protestors marched up Hope Road to the Police Officers Club where they were addressed for a second time by Phillips.

“When you leave here do so peacefully, don't march walk, don't carry any placards and listen out for the call as to where we are going to demonstrate again,” Phillips told his hundreds of supporters.

The PNP yesterday announced that it would be embarking on a series of anti-corruption vigils in light of the on-going allegations of corruption across several ministries and public bodies, and the lack of appropriate action by the Holness administration to hold its members accountable.

According to the PNP, there has been a brazen plundering of the public purse by members of the political executive and their operatives, who are yet to be brought to book.

The party argued that through its Parliamentary groups and committees it has exposed the wanton corruption in various ministries and agencies, including the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of National Security and the Caribbean Maritime University, Petrojam, the Universal Service Fund, National Energy Solutions Limited and the Urban Development Corporation and through projects such as the $800 million de-bushing programme and the $230 million purchase of used cars for the police that are yet to be delivered in full.

“The party believes that all well-thinking Jamaicans must be horrified at the wanton waste of taxpayers' money and the fact that no one is arrested and charged for any of these breaches,” declared PNP general secretary Julian Robinson.

Arthur Hall