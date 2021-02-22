PNP demands operational plan for phased reopening of sports industry

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) spokesperson on youth and sports, Senator Gabriela Morris says the Government must put forward an operational plan for the phased reopening of Jamaica's Sports Industry, immediately.

Noting the resumption of sporting events in the Caribbean region which have been phased, Morris demanded that the Government, “move with alacrity to facilitate sports in Jamaica”.

“The Government continues to drag its feet on such a critical sector. The Sports Medicine Association compiled and submitted a detailed list of recommendations to the Jamaican Government last year, and we expect that the government will at least provide a response,” Morris said in a statement.

The senator said her concern remains with upcoming key international schedules where Jamaica normally participates.

“It is important that the athletes are allowed to prepare to be able to compete at the highest level. It is possible for the health and safety of all Jamaicans to be prioritised, while also allowing our elite athletes to get on with their preparations for international competitions, from which they and their support teams earn,” she said.

“We are aware of the spike in the numbers for COVID-19, but like any other elite organisation, the athletes should have an opportunity to meet the demands of their industry through work,” she added.

The spokesperson urged the Government to acknowledge the plight of the industry and open the channels for dialogue, so that a discussion on the phased reopening of the sports industry can be urgently advanced.