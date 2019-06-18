PNP denies claims of shouting match at executive meeting
KINGSTON, Jamaica — General Secretary of the Opposition People's National Party (PNP), Julian Robinson is refuting reports in sections of the media that last night's meeting of the Executive Committee was characterised by tension and a shouting match between competing camps.
Robinson, in a statement this afternoon, made particular note of Nationwide News Network (NNN) saying the claims are “completely false”.
The general secretary also noted that there also claims that Party President, Dr Peter Phillips was in attendance, which is also false.
“Dr Phillips did not attend last night's meeting as he had an engagement in his constituency and had asked to be excused.
“Nationwide News erroneously claimed that the meeting ended abruptly without a decision,” Robinson said, stressing that the meeting was adjourned appropriately and that there was no shouting match between anyone during the meeting or after the adjournment.
“We are very aware that there are elements in the media that would like to see an open brawl in the current context, between the contending sides, to enhance their news story but all such claims are false or fake. The situation described by NNN is totally inaccurate – fake news,” he said.
