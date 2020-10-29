PNP deputy gen sec Basil Waite endorses Mark Golding
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Deputy General Secretary of the People's National Party (PNP) Basil Waite today declared his support for Mark Golding in the race to become the party's next president.
Waite who had previously decided to remain neutral in this presidential contest between Golding and Lisa Hanna, said that “after significant deliberations with numerous comrades across the country, I agree that our party is at a critical juncture that will determine the overall direction, and future of the Movement.”
“Regardless of who was Leader, I have always served my party faithfully and our party, at this time, is in need of a critical three-pronged thrust in the mission to rebuild,” he said.
Waite is the latest party delegate to declare support for Golding.
“I have taken the time to review the strengths and weaknesses of our presidential candidates, with both of whom I've shared strong and pleasant relationships for decades. Be that as it may, it is my view that Comrade Mark Golding is the candidate better suited to lead the People's National Party at this time,” Waite said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy