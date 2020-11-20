PNP deputy gen sec leaves hospital, thanks God, doctors

KINGSTON, Jamaica— People's National Party (PNP) deputy general secretary Basil Waite says he will be discharged from the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) today after developing complications from COVID-19.

Waite was admitted to the hospital on Sunday and was later transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he was placed on oxygen.

In a statement today, the PNP deputy general secretary said he is going home to continue his quarantine, as he thanked God that "He has carried me through the worst of the ordeal," and expressed gratitude to the medical personnel at the hospital as well as family members and friends for their support.

“I express my overwhelming pride and gratitude for the extraordinary organisation that is the UHWI, and Jamaica's health officials by extension. Specifically, I extend personal gratitude to Dr Kelvin Metalor of the department of surgery, anaesthesia and intensive care. I am grateful to the superb team of doctors, medical professionals, and ancillary staff who extended exemplary professionalism and care to me and their hundreds of other patients,” he said.

“It was truly the best of Jamaica that I saw on display. I personally thank them for providing me with the best medical care available anywhere in the world. I saw Jamaica operating at a world class standard. I am proud and grateful.”

He also urged Jamaicans to take the coronavirus seriously.

“I urge everyone to be vigilant, and to take COVID-19 seriously. As you continue to build your immune system, and fortify your mind against this virus, pay keen attention to the guidance from the Ministry of Health and Wellness. Please be considerate and protective of each other as we navigate the dislocations and uncertainties caused by this global pandemic,” he urged.