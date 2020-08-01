PNP executive mulls format for 82nd annual conference

KINGSTON, Jamaica— People's National Party (PNP) General Secretary Julian Robinson says the executive of the party is yet to make a decision on the format for this year's staging of its 82nd annual conference.

The party's annual conference is usually held in September.

“We haven't made a final decision, but clearly, we couldn't do it in the traditional way of thousands of people gathering. It would be in breach of the COVID regulations, so we are discussing what format it would take,” Robinson told OBSERVER ONLINE on Friday.

He declined to disclose the options being looked at for its staging, stressing that “I can't say at this point.”

The annual conference could be the last for the party before the next general election as it is widely believed that Prime Minister Andrew Holness will send Jamaicans to the polls this year.

Mark Cummings