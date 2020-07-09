PNP explains councillor's decision to cross floor

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The People's National Party (PNP) says its decision to replace Councillor Faith Sampson as the party's candidate for the John's Hall Division in Manchester North West, was the cause for her change in party affiliation.

Sampson this morning crossed the floor of the Manchester Municipal Corporation and joined the minority Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

According to the PNP, it informed Sampson of its decision on Monday, July 6, and the divisional executive on Tuesday, when she resigned from the party.

In a statement, the party said the three-term councillor had been “declining in support and favourability, and a recent internal assessment confirmed that her candidacy would present a challenge for the upcoming local government election, due in November.”

The PNP said it was not surprised by this morning's events.

“The PNP thanks Councillor Sampson for her years of service to the party and people of the John's Hall Division, and wishes her well in her endeavours,” the party's statement read.

The party said it would immediately proceed with a selection process to select a new councillor candidate for the division.