PNP extends condolences to family of J Paul Morgan

KINGSTON, Jamaica—The People's National Party (PNP) has extended condolences to the family of former director general of the Office of Utilities Regulations (OUR) J Paul Morgan, who died earlier today.

In a statement the PNP's shadow minister of science, technology and information Julian Robinson said Morgan was the epitome of a public servant of high repute.

“He had over 40 years of experience in utilities, engineering, utility regulation management and consulting and played a pivotal role in the development of the regulatory environment in the telecoms industry in Jamaica during the tumultuous period of liberalisation and setting operating standards between Cable and Wireless Jamaica and Digicel,” Robinson said.

Morgan was a registered professional engineer in Jamaica, fellow of the Jamaican Institution of Engineers, fellow of the Institution of Engineering and Technology, UK, chartered engineer, UK and a life senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers, USA.

“The Caribbean and the international community have benefited tremendously from his expertise as a professional engineer and regulatory affairs expert,” Robinson said.