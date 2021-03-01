PNP extends condolences to the family of Peter Thomas

KINGSTON, Jamaica — President of the People's National Party (PNP), Mark Golding, has expressed profound sadness at the passing of Peter Thomas.

Thomas was the founder and managing director of the National Property and General Insurance Company of Jamaica (NPGI), a former candidate for the PNP and a former chairman of the Jamaica Mortgage Bank.

“Comrade Thomas had been a loyal and faithful member of the PNP for more than four decades and the news of his passing has come as a shock to us. We offer our sincere condolences to his family and business associates,” said Golding.

He further noted that Thomas's contribution to the insurance industry has been stellar. He was manager of the Motor Owners Mutual Insurance Company before forming his own company, NPGI. Mr Thomas has remained an outstanding insurance professional in the industry throughout the better part of his adult life.

“Peter Thomas was an outstanding Jamaican. May his soul rest in peace and light perpetual shine upon him.”