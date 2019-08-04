PNP female leaders standing with Phillips, says OnePNP campaign team

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Supporters of People's National Party (PNP) president Dr Peter Phillips have this morning charged that a majority of female leaders in the party are standing with the party leader in the challenge by Peter Bunting.

The women in leadership of the PNP, parliamentary groups, constituencies, municipal corporations and affiliate organisations have thrown their full support behind PNP president Dr Peter Phillips, a statement from Phillips' OnePNP team said.

“Three of the four female members of Parliament have declared their support of Dr Phillips. They are joined by the two female members of the Senate which includes the Leader of Opposition Business,” the team said.



Member of Parliament Natalie Neita, who is also deputy leader of Opposition Business in the Lower House is campaign manager for Dr Phillips' OnePNP campaign team, the group pointed out.



According to the OnePNP team, Lisa Hanna, the PNP Treasurer said she “continues to be impressed with Dr Phillips' strategic, shrewd and well-thought out leadership style and his unflinching focus on doing what is right for Jamaica. Furthermore, over the past two year Dr Phillips has organised the party, and we are modern and ready.”



Meanwhile, President of the PNP Women's Movement Jennifer Edwards and members of the organisation's executive body are also standing firmly with Dr Phillips, the team declared.

“I am standing with Dr Peter Phillips because he is our leader and the Prime Minister that Jamaica needs now. He is a man of the highest integrity, and one we all can trust,” Edwards was quoted as saying.



The majority of female councillors and caretaker/candidates have also declared their support for the president, the OnePNP campaign team said.



“The women said Dr Phillips has always respected the role of women in the leadership of the PNP and has ensured that women are at the centre of the formulation of the progressive policies of the party. They have agreed that Dr Peter Phillips is best fit for the party's top job at this time as he brings to the table a tried, tested and proven record of performance and a level of integrity that is second to none.”

Dr Phillips also has the support of the female Regional chairmen for the powerful Regions three and four, comprising 33 constituencies, Denise Daley and Sophia Frazer Binns, the group said in its statement.