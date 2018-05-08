PNP files motion in Supreme Court to block NIDS

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) says it filed a motion in the Supreme Court against the Attorney General and the Government, seeking to delay the implementation of the National Identification System (NIDS).

The PNP, at a press conference this morning, said the system is a violation of people’s privacy and the party took particular issues with sections four, six, 15, 20, 39, 41, 43 and 60 of the Act, which speaks to data protection and the Jamaican passport.

It said the NIDS infringes on the right to security of the person; the right to equality before the law; the right to privacy; the right to a passport; the right to protection of property rights; and the right to due process.

General Secretary of the party, Julian Robinson said: “We believe that as responsible Opposition, on behalf of the people of Jamaica, this is the right course of action to take.”

Roll-out of NIDS is slated to begin with a pilot project in January 2019, focusing on civil servants.

The NIDS is intended to provide a comprehensive and secure structure to enable the capture and storage of identity information for all Jamaicans, where each citizen will be provided with a randomised nine-digit NIN, which they will have for life.

The layered roll-out and management of the NIDS will be handled by a new agency, the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA), which will replace the Registrar General's Department (RGD) and provides more enhanced services.

Moe information later.