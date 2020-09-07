PNP gen sec COVID free

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) General Secretary Julian Robinson has recovered from COVID-19.

In a statement today the PNP said that Robinson has been cleared, upon testing negative after an initial positive test.

The PNP said the general secretary has been cleared to resume his normal duties.

Robinson withdrew from election campaign activities last month after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

“After briefly experiencing some signs of tiredness, out of an abundance of caution, I did a COVID-19 test. I was first informed by the authorities that my results were negative. The Ministry of Health later advised me that the earlier information provided to me was incorrect. In those circumstances, I decided to do another test and the results have come back positive,” Robinson said.

“Since experiencing symptoms, I have avoided contact with the party's campaign leadership and stopped direct campaign activities in my constituency.

“I am now in self isolation at home in accordance with the MOH protocols. I will not take part physically in the rest of the general election campaign. I will continue to work and monitor developments remotely from home,” he added.