PNP hails Harry Maragh's contribution to shipping industry

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition Spokesman on Housing, Transport and Works, Mikael Phillips, has extended his condolences on behalf of the People’s National Party (PNP) to the family and friends of Harry Maragh, the chairman and CEO of Lannaman and Morris Shipping Group, who died unexpectedly on Sunday.

Phillips said the late Harry Maragh was a stalwart of Jamaica's shipping industry, contributing immensely to its growth and development for more than forty years.

In paying tribute to Maragh, Philips said that as the former chairman of the Shipping Association of Jamaica, he was fiercely loyal to the industry and a staunch supporter of development activities in the shipping sector. He was also supportive of the goals and objectives of the Port Authority of Jamaica, including the development of the trans-shipment port on Port Bustamante, Phillips noted.

"In the many phases of the port's growth and development, Mr Maragh demonstrated his patriotism while actively working to build the private sector’s market share of the international and local shipping business," Phillips said.

The opposition spokesman recalled that Maragh was a trusted resource on whom many ministers of transport over the years have relied for advice. He added that Maragh’s reach extended into the international shipping lines, which Jamaica needed to maintain growth and competitiveness as the leading trans-shipment port in the region.

"In that regard, Harry also played a big part in maintaining good industrial relations on the port, which has led to prolonged periods of stability and progress on the Port of Kingston," the PNP shadow minister said.

“The passing of Harry Maragh is a great loss to Jamaica. May his soul rest in peace and his memory be a blessing to all.”