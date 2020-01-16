PNP intends to 'rescue Jamaica'

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Six-time Member of Parliament for Eastern St Thomas Dr Fenton Ferguson says the decision of the People's National Party (PNP) to start its road show in the eastern part of the island is strategic, as the party moves to retake lost seats in its Region Two.

The region comprises St Mary, Portland and St Thomas.

“We will send the signal today, to show that in spite of what people are saying, the party is united and strong and our intention is to rescue Jamaica,” the senior MP said.



“The party in doing its analysis would have looked at the eastern sector inclusive of Region Two, and its contribution in the past – there was a time when Region Two was seven out of seven; we are presently at two and therefore we believe there are some candidates that we expect to retake seats within the region,” he told OBSERVER ONLINE at the launch of the PNP's road show at the Harbour View roundabout today.

Dr Ferguson added, “So I believe in the wisdom of the officers in taking a decision to start in Harbour View and continue along into St Thomas Eastern, and then East Portland where we will culminate today”.

He said the tour is the beginning of what the PNP considers the opportunity to take back Government.



Alphea Saunders