PNP is election-ready, Phillips says

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) President, Dr Peter Phillips said the party stands ready for governance, and is prepared to “best represent the interests of all the Jamaican people, especially the voiceless and the powerless”.

Addressing PNP candidates, caretakers and members of Parliament at a retreat held at the Faculty of Law at the University of the West Indies, Mona, Phillips said that the party has a responsibility to stand for those whom the forefathers of the nation fought and died for.

He said that in an environment where the economy is stagnant, where growth is not as expected and there is deceleration of economic activities as exposed by STATIN, the PNP is prepared to do what is right for the Jamaican people.

“Apart from the stagnant economy, there is rampant crime and violence and there is the alarming perception of corruption among other issues including speculation about extradition,” Phillips said.

He told the retreat that the PNP candidates for the general election are in place for the most part and that the process to strengthen the political machinery in the constituencies is well underway.

The two-day retreat will end on Sunday.