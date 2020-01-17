PNP joins MoBay Chamber in call for Jamaica Eye CCTV expansion

ST JAMES, Jamaica— The People's National Party (PNP) Shadow Minister of National Security, Fitz Jackson, today joined the call for the government to expedite the implementation of the Jamaica Eye Project.

In a statement of support today, Jackson welcomed the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce in urging the government to increase the number of CCTV cameras monitoring public spaces in city of Montego Bay.

Jackson agreed that the increased number of cameras would greatly assist with security in the second city. He added that it would also enable an early reduction in the number of security force personnel deployed in the parish of St James under the State of Emergency (SOE).

According to Jackson, he made the suggestion during the early days of the SOE, however, it was not followed up on.

Jackson said he is in full support of the statement by the Chamber's President, Janet Silvera, that the installation of the cameras was taking too long as they were needed to help in the control of public spaces.

“While the government continued to boast about increased financial allocations to national security, the Jamaican people are not seeing the benefits as the number of murders continue to rise and fear levels are now at the highest levels in memory,” the Shadow Minister charged.

He argued that it was “full time for the government to bring this project into full operation with all its potential benefits.

“A fully operational Jamaica Eye Project could greatly assist in crime reduction as it is critical component of the wider national surveillance system aimed at improving citizens' security and saving lives,” Jackson said.