PNP launches trust fund for party workers
KINGSTON, Jamaica — President of the People's National Party (PNP) Mark Golding, will launch the OT Fairclough Trust Fund for party workers today.
The fund is one of the initiatives Golding promised to deliver on in his first 90 days in office as president.
The fund was named after PNP's founding father Osmond Theodore Fairclough, in recognition of his distinguished contribution to the party and country at large.
The PNP said it intends to give back to those who have dedicated their time and efforts to building the party.
“The main beneficiaries of this fund are therefore noted to be longstanding party workers who are in need of assistance. We believe in empowering our workers so that they and their families will know that they truly matter, and their work has not gone unnoticed," the party said in a statement.
Amongst the attendees are the five trustees Burchell Whiteman, OJ, Peter Reid, Kartin Casserly, Norman Grant, OD, and Kisha Anderson, JP, and PNP Treasurer. The trustees are committed to the proper handling and equitable distribution of the fund.
