PNP mourns Comrade Ruddy Lawson

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition People's National Party (PNP) President Dr Peter Phillips says the party is deeply saddened by the passing of former Minister of State and Member of Parliament (MP) for South West St Catherine Comrade Ruddy Lawson.

The PNP said that Lawson who served the nation and his party with dedication and distinction died Saturday.

Phillips described him as a tireless campaigner who was a key figure in the rebuilding of party's organisation after the defeat of 1980, which led to party retaking government in 1989.

In a tribute to the lifelong party stalwart, the PNP president recalled Lawson's contribution to the country's efforts to implement solutions to the national water problems as he served as Minister of State in both the Ministries of Local Government and Water and Transport. He said in those years, Lawson played a critical role in developing some of the nation's modern water projects which brought potable water to many communities for the first time.

He served with distinction as the people's representative in the House of Representatives for two terms, winning for the first time in 1976 by defeating then Jamaica Labour Party rising star Bruce Golding. He was a councillor in the St Catherine Parish Council and mayor of Spanish Town for several years.

Lawson's passion for the upliftment of the ordinary Jamaicans was well known and he dedicated his life to working for the people after a successful career in the insurance industry, the PNP said.

Dr Phillips said Lawson was a true patriot who was unflinching in his love for and commitment to his country.

“He will be missed by the entire party, especially the comrades in St Catherine and Portland where he settled and became a banana farmer after his retirement,” Phillips said.