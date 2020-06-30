PNP mourns death of former councillor Hopeton Molloy

KINGSTON, Jamaica — President of the People's National Party (PNP), Dr Peter Phillips, has expressed condolences to the family of former councillor of the Balcarres Division in Portland, Hopeton Molloy, who passed away recently.

Molloy died on Saturday after a brief illness.

Dr Phillips said Molloy had decided to continue as the representative for the Balcarres Division in the Portland Municipal Corporation (PMC).

“The party, like the people of West Portland, was looking forward to his stewardship. He served successfully for several years, beginning in 2013 in the parish council,” he said.

Dr Phillips added that the Molloy family made a “tremendous contribution” to the party and the development of Portland through local government.

“Hopeton's father, the late councillor and mayor of Port Antonio, Hezekiah Molloy, served with distinction for the Buff Bay Valley Division, which was widened and renamed the Balcarres Division. He served as Mayor of Port Antonio for 12 years and continued in the council for another three years,” the Opposition leader said.

“We harbour no doubt that Hopeton was heading for greatness, following the footsteps of his father, but saddened that he has been called to service elsewhere,” he added.

Dr Phillips extended condolences on behalf of the PNP to Molloy's family, colleagues, constituents and friends.