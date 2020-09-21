 PNP names shadow cabinet

Monday, September 21, 2020

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party today revealed its interim shadow cabinet.

Following the party's defeat at the polls on September 3, president of the party Dr Peter Phillips announced that he would be stepping down from his position. He noted however than he would remain until a successor was named.

The shadow cabinet includes;

Leader of the Opposition, Ministry of Planning and Development, and Defence – Dr Peter Phillips

Ministry of Finance and the Public Service - Mark Golding, Senator Lambert Brown (Public Service)

Ministry of National Security- Fitz Jackson

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade -Lisa Hanna

Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate, Ministry of Justice- Senator Donna Scott-Mottley

Ministry of Education and Training- Angela Brown Burke

Community Development and Culture- Damion Crawford

Ministry of Health and Wellness -Dr Morias Guy

Ministry of Industry, Competitiveness and Global Logistics Anthony Hylton

Ministry of Tourism - Senator Janice Allen

Ministry of Transport and Works - Mikael Phillips

Ministry of Youth, Gender Affairs, Entertainment and Sports- Denise Daley

Ministry of Local Government - Natalie Neita

Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development - Lothian Cousins

Ministry of Land and Housing- Sophia Fraser Binns

Ministry of Science, Technology and Information - Julian Robinson

Leader of Opposition Business in the House, Ministry of Mining and Energy - Phillip Paulwell,

Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Special Abilities -Senator Dr Floyd Morris

Ministry of Water, environment and climate change- Norman Horne

