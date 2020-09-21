PNP names shadow cabinet
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party today revealed its interim shadow cabinet.
Following the party's defeat at the polls on September 3, president of the party Dr Peter Phillips announced that he would be stepping down from his position. He noted however than he would remain until a successor was named.
The shadow cabinet includes;
Leader of the Opposition, Ministry of Planning and Development, and Defence – Dr Peter Phillips
Ministry of Finance and the Public Service - Mark Golding, Senator Lambert Brown (Public Service)
Ministry of National Security- Fitz Jackson
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade -Lisa Hanna
Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate, Ministry of Justice- Senator Donna Scott-Mottley
Ministry of Education and Training- Angela Brown Burke
Community Development and Culture- Damion Crawford
Ministry of Health and Wellness -Dr Morias Guy
Ministry of Industry, Competitiveness and Global Logistics Anthony Hylton
Ministry of Tourism - Senator Janice Allen
Ministry of Transport and Works - Mikael Phillips
Ministry of Youth, Gender Affairs, Entertainment and Sports- Denise Daley
Ministry of Local Government - Natalie Neita
Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development - Lothian Cousins
Ministry of Land and Housing- Sophia Fraser Binns
Ministry of Science, Technology and Information - Julian Robinson
Leader of Opposition Business in the House, Ministry of Mining and Energy - Phillip Paulwell,
Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Special Abilities -Senator Dr Floyd Morris
Ministry of Water, environment and climate change- Norman Horne
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy