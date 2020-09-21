PNP names shadow cabinet

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party today revealed its interim shadow cabinet. Following the party's defeat at the polls on September 3, president of the party Dr Peter Phillips announced that he would be stepping down from his position. He noted however than he would remain until a successor was named. The shadow cabinet includes; Leader of the Opposition, Ministry of Planning and Development, and Defence – Dr Peter Phillips Ministry of Finance and the Public Service - Mark Golding, Senator Lambert Brown (Public Service) Ministry of National Security- Fitz Jackson Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade -Lisa Hanna Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate, Ministry of Justice- Senator Donna Scott-Mottley Ministry of Education and Training- Angela Brown Burke Community Development and Culture- Damion Crawford Ministry of Health and Wellness -Dr Morias Guy Ministry of Industry, Competitiveness and Global Logistics Anthony Hylton Ministry of Tourism - Senator Janice Allen Ministry of Transport and Works - Mikael Phillips Ministry of Youth, Gender Affairs, Entertainment and Sports- Denise Daley Ministry of Local Government - Natalie Neita Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development - Lothian Cousins Ministry of Land and Housing- Sophia Fraser Binns Ministry of Science, Technology and Information - Julian Robinson Leader of Opposition Business in the House, Ministry of Mining and Energy - Phillip Paulwell, Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Special Abilities -Senator Dr Floyd Morris Ministry of Water, environment and climate change- Norman Horne

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT