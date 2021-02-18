PNP pays tribute to Ewart 'U-Roy' Beckford
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition Leader Mark Golding has paid tribute to “pioneering dancehall vocalist and a master toaster” Ewart “U-Roy” Beckford who died yesterday at the age of 78.
In a statement today, Golding said U-Roy's craft contributed to the development of the Hip Hop genre.
He noted that U-Roy made waves on the international music scene with his 1970 LP “Version Galore” and wowed audiences with popular renditions of hit songs “Rule the Nation” and “Wake the Town”.
“Through his Stur Gav sound system, this legendary Jamaican mentored and exposed aspiring talents including Josey Wales, Charlie Chaplin, Frankie Paul, Tenor Saw and Early B,” Golding said.
“Beckford contributed greatly to a very creative period in the development of Jamaican music, and we pay tribute to him for his courage and innovation.
“We offer our prayers and support to his family and close associates in this time of grief and sadness. May his soul rest in peace,” Golding added.
