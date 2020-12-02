PNP pays tribute to Lloyd Hay
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) has paid tribute to Lloyd Hay, former Member of Parliament of North East St Catherine, who passed on Saturday.
“In this time of mourning, we pay tribute to this outstanding Jamaican for his service to his country,” the party said in a news release.
“Lloyd Hay was an outstanding farmer, business owner and community builder. He served the community of Guys Hill, St Catherine, like his father Lucien Hay had done before him, in working with Norman W Manley to develop the Guys Hill Welfare Centre.
“Mr Lloyd Hay also served in the political vineyard, notably as the first candidate to represent the PNP in North East St Catherine in 1976.”
The party said the country is particularly grateful to him for his dedicated service as a Justice of the Peace.
Hay passed leaving three children including Sharon Hay Webster, who represented the PNP in St Catherine.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy