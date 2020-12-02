PNP pays tribute to Lloyd Hay

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) has paid tribute to Lloyd Hay, former Member of Parliament of North East St Catherine, who passed on Saturday.

“In this time of mourning, we pay tribute to this outstanding Jamaican for his service to his country,” the party said in a news release.

“Lloyd Hay was an outstanding farmer, business owner and community builder. He served the community of Guys Hill, St Catherine, like his father Lucien Hay had done before him, in working with Norman W Manley to develop the Guys Hill Welfare Centre.

“Mr Lloyd Hay also served in the political vineyard, notably as the first candidate to represent the PNP in North East St Catherine in 1976.”

The party said the country is particularly grateful to him for his dedicated service as a Justice of the Peace.

Hay passed leaving three children including Sharon Hay Webster, who represented the PNP in St Catherine.