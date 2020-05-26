PNP pays tribute to Milton Brown
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) has expressed regret at the passing of former Mayor and Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Councillor for the Mineral Heights Division in Clarendon South Eastern, Milton Brown.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced Brown’s death yesterday on Twitter.
In a statement this morning, PNP spokesperson on local government, Natalie Neita, said “even though Councillor Brown had been ailing for some time, his passing has shocked all Jamaicans, particularly members of both political parties.”
Neita said Brown was “a stalwart of local government and reached across the political divide during his tenure as President of the Association of Local Government Authorities (ALGA).”
“In that capacity, he was also an advocate for Local Government Reform, autonomy as well as returning critical local services to local authorities.”
As mayor of May Pen, he made a sterling contribution to the Clarendon Parish Council during his over 20 years of service, particularly during the transition from a Council to Municipality, she added.
Neita extended condolences to Brown’s family, the Clarendon Municipal Council and the Jamaica Labour Party.
