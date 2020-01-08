PNP pays tribute to former MP Carl Thompson
KINGSTON, Jamaica— President of the People's National Party (PNP) and Leader of the Opposition Dr Peter Phillips today expressed condolences to the family of former Member of Parliament for West Central St Andrew, Carl Thompson.
According to a statement from the PNP, Thompson, who was 81, died last night after a battle with diabetes and other illnesses.
Phillips described Thompson, popularly called 'Russian', as a faithful party worker who served in several capacities in the PNP, especially under the leadership of former Prime Minister Michael Manley.
Thompson served as a councillor in the Kingston and St Andrew Corporation and was elected Member of Parliament for West Central St Andrew in 1976.
“So outstanding was his service to the communities, that constituents saw it appropriate to name the first basic school that was established under the inaugural Labour Day basic school building programme in 1974 in his honour. The Carl Thompson Basic School on Mall Road has been a beacon of hope and inspiration, serving families in the WC St Andrew Constituency for decades,” the PNP statement read.
Phillips also described Thompson as “a trade unionist at heart”.
After the 1980 general election Thompson continued his contribution to nation building through the National Workers Union.
The PNP described him as “diligent in his quest to empower workers and provide critical support to union initiatives island wide.”
“Russian Thompson was a party stalwart who embodied an enduring commitment to people power and nation building. Without doubt, Carl loved his family, his party and his country and saw service to the people, especially those in his constituency as a great honour,” Phillips said.
The PNP President expressed condolences to Thompson's family, especially his children John, Maxine, Andrea and Camille.
