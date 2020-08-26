PNP promises money for light, water bills
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party is sweetening the pot for Jamaicans — offering $3,000 credit monthly towards all residential light bills, and $1,000 towards water bills in their 'Quality Living' WEALTHY Jamaica package. This amounts to $48,000 per year or $4,000 monthly per household for basic utilities.
Released today, the 12-page promise offers a quality living package geared towards “the social transformation of communities through the delivery of basic amenities to all”.
“We will build your Jamaica by improving the quality of life for every family, every household,” it promised.
It also promises $400,000 in “quality living” grants to qualified households, where each year 10,000 homeowners will qualify for the benefit based on need through the National Housing Trust. The grant covers home improvements and electricity connection to the grid.
A WEALTHY Jamaica addresses water distribution; employment; access to technology; education and services; land ownership; technology; housing; and youth initiatives.
