PNP promises to hold officials and politicians accountable in party's manifesto
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) has published its manifesto promising to establish a comprehensive Code of Ethics, Conduct and Performance for Parliamentarians supported by a system of sanctions to hold officials and parliamentarians accountable for corruption.
The manifesto was made public moments ago. The PNP said it is committed to good governance and transparency.
The party also made the following promises to, as a Government, improve the justice system in Jamaica:
- Review and strengthen the Integrity Commission Act;
- Prioritise the reforms of the justice system and expand the Judiciary;
- Improve the conditions of work and salaries of support staff with a view of retaining expertise in the Judicial system;
- Implement the outstanding recommendations of the Justice Reform Task Force;
- Embark on a process of alternative dispute sensitisation and training in schools;
- Strengthen the mediation process and a Mediation Act enacted;
- Strengthen legislation to ensure individuals in custody, particularly those with mental illnesses, will not be at risk of being lost in the system;
- Refurbish and upgrade Parish Courts;
- Strengthen the Domestic Violence Act and publish the Sexual Offenders Registry;
- Strengthen and expand the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution;
- Hold a referendum with a view of reinforcing Jamaica's status as an Independent Nation by the replacement of the Queen as the official Head of State.
