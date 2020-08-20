PNP promises to hold officials and politicians accountable in party's manifesto

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) has published its manifesto promising to establish a comprehensive Code of Ethics, Conduct and Performance for Parliamentarians supported by a system of sanctions to hold officials and parliamentarians accountable for corruption.

The manifesto was made public moments ago. The PNP said it is committed to good governance and transparency.

The party also made the following promises to, as a Government, improve the justice system in Jamaica: