PNP pushes for unity after leadership challenge

KINGSTON, Jamaica – President of the People's National Party (PNP) Dr Peter Phillips has underscored that there will be no blood-letting in the aftermath of the just concluded bitter battle for the leadership of the party.

Philips, who staved off a strong challenge from Peter Bunting by 76 votes in last Saturday's presidential contest, told journalists this morning that the aim now is to ensure that the party is unified and prepared to take on the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

“Having come through this campaign, we are mindful of all the issues raised during those 90 days, and in particular the clear message sent by the delegates [is that] 'we want a unified party',” declared Phillips.

“My opponent, Peter Bunting, and the comrades who supported him can be assured of my highest consideration and comradeship. Comrade Bunting and I held a first meeting yesterday at which we discussed a number of issues and we reaffirmed our commitment to cooperate fully for the success of the People's National Party,” added Phillips.

He said during the first face-to-face talks with Bunting they both agreed that they will name a team led by the respective campaign managers which will meet and resolve any issues which have the potential for causing conflict.

In addition, Philips said that each campaign is being dismantled and there will be no recrimination or victimisation of any form even as the normal party functions.

“We both agreed that our supporters should desist from attacks on other party supporters on social media or otherwise, and that the party's Code of Conduct and rules should be observed,” Phillips said.

The PNP endured a bitter campaign with name-calling, mudslinging, charges and counter-charges leading to speculation that the party would be divided and a spent political force.

But at the media briefing held at the party's Old Hope Road headquarters this morning Phillips argued that this is in the past and the PNP is now getting ready for election mode to face the JLP.

Arthur Hall