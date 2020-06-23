PNP questions delay in signing US MOU to tackle illicit gun shipments

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) spokesman on national security, Fitz Jackson, is demanding an explanation from the Government on the delay in signing the memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the United States to stem the flow of contrabands, particularly guns and ammunition into the country.

Jackson, in a PNP statement this morning, said the process has taken the better part of three years, despite gun violence and the murder rate worsening in the country.

He expressed that it is unbelievable that a programme of assistance of this nature would have taken the Government this long to conclude, especially in the environment of unabated murder and against the backdrop of repeated calls from the US to conclude the agreement.

The Opposition spokesman was responding to reports that the Jamaican Government had delayed the signing of the MOU for four years.

He argued that while the Government dithered for four years, more and more innocent Jamaicans fell victims to gun violence.

"With the best of intentions, we have been unable to stop the flow of illegal guns and ammunition into the island. It is one of the reasons why our murder rate is so high because our borders are porous and if the MOU can help halt the flow of guns, we need to know why was it delayed," Jackson said.

It is said that the proposed MOU agreement would allow US intelligence and customs authorities to partner with local law enforcement to build cases against people involved in the shipment of contraband items into the island.

Jackson reasoned that the US is Jamaica's foremost trading partner and with whom several agreements already exist to address national security issues such as stemming the narcotics trade and intelligence sharing.

Therefore, any assistance to be derived from the MOU to secure our ports of entry should be welcomed, he added.

"Until we have better particulars on this MOU, we can only ask for transparency. Illegal guns threaten the life of every Jamaican, and this kind of uncertainty does not guarantee security for anyone on the island," Jackson said.