PNP ready to join with all stakeholders in crime fight

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) president and leader of the Opposition Dr Peter Phillips says the PNP is giving its solemn and full commitment that it is ready to sit as a genuine partner with all stakeholders including the church, private sector, trade unions, civil society and the government in the fight against crime and violence.

At a press conference yesterday, Dr Phillips reiterated his call for a united front, grounded in sincerity and courage, to fight the scourge of crime and criminality in Jamaica.

“Many starts have been attempted before, beginning with the January 7, 2019 Vale Royal talks. Commitments were given by the government, meeting dates were set, and they were all broken. Urgent follow-up opportunities were missed, and it was not until November 11, 2019 that a meeting was convened under the auspices of the PSOJ and JMEA,” Dr Phillips noted.

He said that a united national effort involving the mobilisation of the entire society is the only way forward.

“The nation is now in a panic – in communities, towns, and amongst business owners. The current administration is obviously at a loss as to what to do,” Dr Phillips lamented.

The opposition leader said new policies to address inequality – the root of the crime crisis – must be found and implemented.

“One cannot hope to understand the roots of crime in Jamaica without understanding the deep social inequality and the sense of marginalisation which has condemned many citizens to hopelessness. This has in turn provided a fertile environment for criminal organisations to recruit support from these very same people who see no other option for advancement in life,” Dr Phillips said.

He pointed to the need for better operational support for the security forces as well as the necessity of uniting the Jamaican people and organisations in the fight.

“We are fully aware that dealing with the epidemic of crime cannot be an overnight fix. But unless we begin and until we approach it with sustained commitment, sincerity and courage, the people of Jamaica will continue to experience this vortex of murder, shootings, robbery, and terrorism,” he pointed out.