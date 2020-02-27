PNP received J$47.7m, JLP J$53m in contributions for Portland eastern by election – ECJ

KINGSTON, Jamaica— In a disclosure report published by the Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) today (February 27, 2020) the Portland Eastern by-election held last year saw the People's National Party (PNP) receiving a total of J$47,761,005 in monetary contributions and the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) a total of J$53,070,000.

The by-election in the constituency of Portland Eastern was conducted on April 4, 2019 and fell within the reporting period March 4, 2019 to October 1, 2019, the ECJ said. At the conclusion of the outlined period, declarations of election campaign financing and the sources of funding became due on October 2, 2019, it added.

According to the ECJ, the report also gives details of the previously published amounts received by the two candidates, Damion Crawford (PNP) and Ann-Marie Vaz (JLP) who contested the April by elections.

Crawford received one contribution within the $3.6 – 4.5million range and one contribution within the $1-1.5 million range. The JLP's candidate, Vaz, reported nil for contributions, the ECJ said in its report.

The report is published in line with section 52BR of the Representation of the People (Amendment) Act 2016, which states;

The ECJ shall, after each election, publish reports disclosing -

(a) the total contributions received by each registered political party during the reporting period

(b) a list of all contributions, of or exceeding the sum of $1 million received by each registered political party during the reporting period; and

(c) a list of all contributions of or exceeding the sum of $1 million.