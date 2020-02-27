PNP received J$47.7m, JLP J$53m in contributions for Portland eastern by election – ECJ
KINGSTON, Jamaica— In a disclosure report published by the Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) today (February 27, 2020) the Portland Eastern by-election held last year saw the People's National Party (PNP) receiving a total of J$47,761,005 in monetary contributions and the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) a total of J$53,070,000.
The by-election in the constituency of Portland Eastern was conducted on April 4, 2019 and fell within the reporting period March 4, 2019 to October 1, 2019, the ECJ said. At the conclusion of the outlined period, declarations of election campaign financing and the sources of funding became due on October 2, 2019, it added.
According to the ECJ, the report also gives details of the previously published amounts received by the two candidates, Damion Crawford (PNP) and Ann-Marie Vaz (JLP) who contested the April by elections.
Crawford received one contribution within the $3.6 – 4.5million range and one contribution within the $1-1.5 million range. The JLP's candidate, Vaz, reported nil for contributions, the ECJ said in its report.
The report is published in line with section 52BR of the Representation of the People (Amendment) Act 2016, which states;
The ECJ shall, after each election, publish reports disclosing -
(a) the total contributions received by each registered political party during the reporting period
(b) a list of all contributions, of or exceeding the sum of $1 million received by each registered political party during the reporting period; and
(c) a list of all contributions of or exceeding the sum of $1 million.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy