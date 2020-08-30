PNP reiterates call for field hospital

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) today renewed its call for the establishment of a field hospital facility to receive COVID-19 patients.

In a statement today, the PNP said the public hospital system is being overwhelmed given the recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases showing up for treatment.

The party noted that over the past week, 700 people tested positive for the virus.

“The fact that the nation saw a 63 per cent jump in the number of infections in a single week, speaks to the rapidity of spread islandwide,” the statement read.

“Scores of frontline workers, including doctors, nurses, hospital support staff, and even members of the security forces, have either contracted the coronavirus or have been placed in quarantine after being exposed to a confirmed case,” it added.

The PNP also pointed to the news that the COVID-19 ward at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) is at capacity, and sections of the Casualty and Emergency departments have been converted into coronavirus treatment units.

“This is untenable as it impairs the services that this institution offers for non-coronavirus cases,” the party said.

Spokesman on health and wellness, Dr Morais Guy, said the government must act immediately to protect the Jamaican people, by at least expanding the provision of public health services.

“This must begin with the immediate setting up of a field facility as it is already late,” Dr Guy said.

“If the UHWI, with the island's largest intensive care unit and experts on staff, is under stress, it means that in very short order, the entire public health system will be overwhelmed,” he added.

The spokesman also urged members of the public to follow the protocols of mask-wearing, hand sanitising and physical distancing.

“Clearly the government did not listen to the experts, neither did they read the obvious warning signs as by their own tardiness they have put people's lives at risk,” Dr Guy said.