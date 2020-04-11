PNP repeats call for use of Rapid Testing Kits

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The People's National Party (PNP) today reiterated its call for the Ministry of Health & Wellness to speedily introduce Rapid Testing Kits as part of the country's response to the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement today (April 11), the PNP noted that the government had announced on March 24 that it would be purchasing the Rapid Testing Kits.

Dr Guy said he was reiterating the call because ultimately the objective is to save lives.

“Even with the ramping up of testing at the National Viral Laboratory and the planned installation of a new test machine at the National Public Health Laboratory, it will still not be enough,” he said.

“There seems to be a reluctance on the part of the Ministry to introduce this method of antibody testing, but Jamaica does not need that hardened mind-set at this time. There is increasing scientific evidence and public health practice worldwide that the kits which significantly increase testing will aid in the detection and control of infections and spread,” he added.

The Opposition spokesperson said the rapid kits can be used alongside the standard viral tests for positive cases.

“This will give the health authorities a greater handle on their targeted areas and contacts and would allow for more specific contact tracing. Unless we have an idea as to where we are, we are groping in the dark and run the risk of being overwhelmed by massive cases of sick persons requiring admissions in our already burdened public health system,” he said.

Guy added that increased testing will also debunk the stance originally taken by the health ministry, that asymptomatic COVID-19 patients do not spread the disease.

The shadow minister said the ministry's change in position on this topic has not been categorically stated to the public.

“The public needs to be told if the MOHW has reversed their position on this and tests all persons who have had contact with confirmed cases, whether or not they are symptomatic in order to eliminate any false sense of security,” Guy said.

“The recent public admission by the Chief Public Health Officer of Portland that one of the positive cases in the parish had no symptoms, confirms what we have repeatedly stated and implored on the Minister from the outset. Being positive, means he will transmit the virus to others; and being positive and asymptomatic means that he would be capable of greater contact with the population and thus spreading the disease 'silently',” he explained.

The PNP said the Government needs to urgently access and roll out this tool kit.

“It has to be part of our fight against the disease now.”

“Further, this type of testing is less technical and requires no significant additional infrastructure. All it would need is a drop of blood and can be done at any health facility. It is also cheaper to purchase, and significant numbers can be procured easily and readily,” Guy noted.

The PNP also suggested a partnership arrangement between the Ministry of Health and Wellness and private laboratories to do this testing, should concerns arise about the widespread use of this test by private medical doctors.