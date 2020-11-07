PNP reports near 100 per cent turnout at St Elizabeth polling stations
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— The People's National Party (PNP) was reporting a near 100 per cent turnout of delegates at its two polling stations in St Elizabeth as voting for a new president of the party approached closure.
Kerry-Ann Miller, of the PNP Secretariat told OBSERVER ONLINE at shortly before 3:00pm that 159 of 164 registered delegates had cast their vote.
Mark Golding and Lisa Hanna are in the contest to replace outgoing PNP president Dr Peter Phillips.
Miller said the poll - conducted by the Electoral Office of Jamaica - at the St Elizabeth Technical High School had gone extremely well despite a steady drizzle, intermittent rain and gloomy, overcast skies.
"No issues, no difficulties, totally incident free throughout the day - not even a raised voice," said Miller.
Garfield Myers
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy