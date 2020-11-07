PNP reports near 100 per cent turnout at St Elizabeth polling stations

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— The People's National Party (PNP) was reporting a near 100 per cent turnout of delegates at its two polling stations in St Elizabeth as voting for a new president of the party approached closure.

Kerry-Ann Miller, of the PNP Secretariat told OBSERVER ONLINE at shortly before 3:00pm that 159 of 164 registered delegates had cast their vote.

Mark Golding and Lisa Hanna are in the contest to replace outgoing PNP president Dr Peter Phillips.

Miller said the poll - conducted by the Electoral Office of Jamaica - at the St Elizabeth Technical High School had gone extremely well despite a steady drizzle, intermittent rain and gloomy, overcast skies.

"No issues, no difficulties, totally incident free throughout the day - not even a raised voice," said Miller.

Garfield Myers