PNP says Bob Andy's reach as an artiste spans continents and cultures
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The People's National Party (PNP) today expressed condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the late Jamaican song writer and singer Bob Andy.
Andy, whose registered name is Keith Anderson died this morning at his St Andrew home. He was 75.
He was one of the founding members of The Paragons, a popular Rocksteady outfit that made a significant contribution to the early beginnings of authentic Jamaican music.
Bob Andy also worked for Studio One before launching his solo career.
As a soloist he recorded hits such as "I've Got to Go Back Home", “Unchained", and "Too Experienced". These cemented the black empowerment theme of his music and his life.
“His music for many was like the sound track to the black power movement coming into the 1970s and a call for self-actualization for descendants of enslaved Africans in the diaspora particularly when he teamed with singer Marcia Griffiths to produce the anthem 'Young, Gifted and Black',” the PNP said in a statement.
“Bob Andy's reach as an artiste spans continents and cultures, but most importantly his gift to humanity beyond his music was his humble spirit and enlarged compassion for and understanding of the struggles of the underprivileged.
The PNP said that Andy was a celebrated song writer, composer and lyricist, whether as a member of a group or as a soloist
