PNP says Gov't must enter new year with a credible crime fighting strategy

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) says that as the curtain comes down on 2019, it is once more urging the Government to immediately put in place a workable plan to arrest the murder rate as “Jamaica cannot afford another year of the kind of senseless killings and criminal aggravations which took place in and continued throughout 2019”.

In an earlier press release, the PNP said the government must signal to the country very early in the new year that there is a workable solution to stem the ongoing crime rate and give the citizenry hope of a safe and peaceful new year.

Opposition spokesman on National Security Fitz Jackson said without a proper plan, families and communities cannot be assured that their safety is a priority for the government.

Jackson said the PNP has presented a set of proposals to address the crime scourge and has been in dialogue with the Government and other stakeholders but these proposals are yet to be taken up by the Andrew Holness administration.

He said the PNP is firmly of the view that effective community policing, supported by the presence of Jamaica Defence Force personnel, would be a major step to address the issue of crime.

“There is also need to significantly improve the investigative capabilities of the lawmen and provide adequate resources for the Jamaica Constabulary Force. At the community level, sustained social intervention programmes need to be rolled out in key violence-prone areas. Together, these interventions would form the basis of a reasonable response,” the PNP said.

Jackson said the PNP's policies would also see to the strengthening of a body of legislation to give certainty of punishment when perpetrators are apprehended and brought before the courts. He added that the Government will have to commit more resources to the justice system as too many ordinary folks continue to believe that the present system is stacked against them.

“It is a new year, and the Government must send an unambiguous signal to criminals that Jamaica is not a free for all and if they are involved in criminal activities, there is a price to pay,” Jackson said.