PNP says Jamaica needs to explore better US trade opportunities

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party President Dr Peter Phillips says there is need for the opening of greater avenues and strategic exploration of trade between Jamaica and North America through better engagement of the Diaspora.

This, he said, will also provide opportunities for social transformation, wealth creation and sustainable development.

The opposition leader, who commenced a tour of the Tri State area of the United States yesterday, met with a number of key representatives and leaders in the Diaspora.

He also had discussions with Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador E Courtenay Rattray, and Consul General Alsion Wilson before hosting a meeting with a cross section of business and community leaders within the Diaspora at the Kimberly Hotel.

Dr Phillips noted that the high levels of crime and violence in Jamaica remain the chief deterrents to Jamaicans returning home or investing in the land of their birth.

He said the traditional ways of relating to the Diaspora have to be revisited to better leverage the expertise of Jamaicans abroad to drive changes and innovations in the way business and development are pursued in Jamaica.

The party president last night also hosted a town hall meeting at the St Mark's United Methodist Church at Beverley Road in Brooklyn.