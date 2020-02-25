PNP says Stadium not ready to host Champs

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) says it is concerned that the National Stadium facility is not prepared to host the 110th staging of the Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships which is only a month away.

“We are aware of the recent complaint by national discus record holder Federick Dacres about the discus circle and we have done our checks to also find out that a large part of the area for other field events is also not in tip-top shape,” the party said in a news release yesterday.

The PNP said additional checks have revealed that funding is available to maintain the facility.

The party said it is therefore calling on the Independence Park Limited (IPL) team to act swiftly to complete such repairs.

“In a time when a calendar of events for the Stadium has been known from as early as October last year, we are disappointed that the repairs have not been done. We note that several track meets have been kept at the venue since the start of this year,” PNP said.

“The safety of the athletes is paramount and we believe the IPL should, in all its power, ensure that the venue is ready in order for the athletes to perform at their best. We demand swift and efficient action on this matter,” the party added.