PNP says Supreme Court's ruling on detention of citizens under the SOE is significant
KINGSTON, Jamaica— President of the People's National Party (PNP) Dr Peter Phillips, says yesterday's ruling by the Supreme Court on the unconstitutionality of the detention of citizens in the current States of Emergency (SOEs), is significant.
In the ruling, which was handed down by Justice Bertram Morrison, the Supreme Court said “a man's freedom could not be arbitrarily taken away without a final determination by the court.”
According to the PNP's statement, the Justice added that the Emergency Powers Act (EPA), the Emergency Powers Regulation (EPR), and detention orders are in breach of the constitution.
The PNP said the Judge also pointed out that in a free and democratic society, a man cannot be detained until the end of the state of emergency.
“Justice Morrison's ruling represents a new phase in the maturing of Jamaica's democracy and highlights the value of the principle of separation of powers,” Phillips said.
“While we await the written judgement to analyse the reasons, the ruling is consistent with the position of the PNP that any anti-crime strategy that involved an unduly prolonged wholesale infringement on the rights of Jamaicans cannot be an effective crime control strategy,” the opposition leader said.
Phillips said the unconstitutionality of detaining persons during SOEs, is an issue that the party has raised several times in the House of Representatives.
He said the PNP will await the reasons to be provided by the court early next week.
