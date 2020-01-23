PNP says Transparency International's latest ranking confirms Jamaica's image of rampant corruption

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) says Jamaica's four-point plunge in the most recent Transparency International corruption perception index is of serious concern and must be understood in the context of the “rampant and relentless theft of public funds across several government agencies”.

The party said Jamaica is now placed in the unenviable position where it could be seen and treated as a corrupt and lawless nation.

“This development represents a dereliction of duty on the part of Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his continued failure to carry out his own promise to stand against corruption as stated when he took the oath of office. Jamaica has witnessed the most egregious decline in corruption perception in recent times,” the PNP said in a press release.

It pointed to the cases at the Caribbean Maritime University, Petrojam and others, that have “ensured the nation's downturn in the global corruption perception index”.

“The unbridled looting of the public coffers by agents of the state has also served to stymie the nation's true potential for growth,” the party added.

The PNP reiterated the call made by Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips for the anti-corruption agency, the National Integrity Commission, to be immediately resourced, and that its oversight body, as required by law, be established and placed into full operation.

The party also called for the outstanding reports into public procurement breaches and acts of blatant corruption to be brought forward and that criminal investigations are properly initiated and concluded where they are required.