PNP says attempt to lease Holywell brazen abuse of public trust

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) has waded into the Holywell controversy, calling on the prime minister to address the issue.

In a statement to the press a short while ago, the shadow ministers with responsibility for land and housing, as well as environment noted that while the lease has since been withdrawn, they are appalled that it could have been considered in the first place.

“The Opposition is appalled that such a brazen act of abuse of public trust could have been considered by a Minister with portfolio responsibility for the subject matter and the Prime Minister has remained silent,” the statement said.

Senator Sophia Fraser-Binns is shadow minister for land and housing, while Dr Fenton Ferguson has the shadow portfolio for environment.

“…the Jamaican people must be told what considerations led to this offer in the first place. We are calling on the Prime Minister to state publicly his knowledge on the matter, and what specifically is being done to protect Blue and John Crow Mountain National Park from further unwarranted encroachment by his Cabinet or members of the wider public,” Fraser-Binns said.

The Opposition duo called the lease attempt an attempt to blindside the Jamaican people, pointing out that the declaration by UNESCO brings with it certain benefits which must only be used for the development and benefit of all Jamaicans and “not the privileged or politically connected, least of all, the Cabinet Minister with direct portfolio responsibility”.

Said they: “This attempt to blindside the Jamaican people and cordon off public property for personal benefit is the latest act in a series of corrupt and questionable undertakings by persons within the Andrew Holness-led administration. This highlights the continuing level of disregard of the public's trust and abuse of authority.”