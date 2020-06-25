PNP says help needed for craft traders

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) President Dr Peter Phillips said the plight of craft vendors across the island must be urgently addressed as the economic fallout from the COVID-19 has left them and their families without critical support.

In a press release this afternoon, the party noted that thousands of craft vendors are seeking to resume operations as the tourism industry reopens, however, months of financial hardship, owing to the closure of the tourism industry, have taken a toll on their businesses.

Dr Phillips, along with the opposition spokesman on tourism Dr Wykeham McNeill, said in a virtual meeting with presidents of the all-island craft traders association headed by Mellody Haughton, they were told that promised assistance under the COVID-19 relief programme has still not materialised three months into the crisis.

The craft vendors also claim that while some members were granted a three-month moratorium on rents on their shops, this came to an end in May, but without an income and the slow reopening of the tourism sector, they are currently still unable to pay the rent and will need a further extension.

According to Phillips, the operators said their plight has been largely ignored by the government despite promises to help the sector.

“These are small operators who depend on selling in the craft market for a living. With the closure of the tourism sector, the craft industry is directly affected. The same waivers and grants that have been given to some, should be extended to all. Craft vendors need to know if they will still benefit from the grants offered to other businesses,” Dr Phillips said.

The opposition leader said the craft vendors are caught in an untenable situation as they cannot be asked to meet the costs to provide hand sanitisers, thermometers, etcetera, while they are without an income.

He pointed out that there is “general disregard and disrespect for the ordinary Jamaicans by the Government, and this is evident among those in the entertainment sector, craft artisans, raft captains, the transport sector, vendors and other small business operators”.

The party said it is calling on the government to pay the COVID grants promised to the vendors now; assist the craft traders to resume operations including training and financing the necessary COVID requirements to facilitate same, and extend the waiver of rental fees for the craft traders for an additional three months.